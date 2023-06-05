On May 17 and 18, more than 3,400 middle school students and nearly 600 teachers, chaperones, presenters, and demonstrators from southern Wisconsin attended the Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo at the MacKenzie Center, a DNR facility located near Poynette. The event is coordinated by the Outdoor Heritage Education Center with support from the Wisconsin DNR, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, Trout Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Wings Over Wisconsin, Safari Club International, Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Wisconsin Bowhunters, Wisconsin Bear Hunters, the Izaak Walton League, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, the Dane County Conservation League, and many other non-profit organizations.