On May 17 and 18, more than 3,400 middle school students and nearly 600 teachers, chaperones, presenters, and demonstrators from southern Wisconsin attended the Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo at the MacKenzie Center, a DNR facility located near Poynette. The event is coordinated by the Outdoor Heritage Education Center with support from the Wisconsin DNR, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, Trout Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Wings Over Wisconsin, Safari Club International, Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Wisconsin Bowhunters, Wisconsin Bear Hunters, the Izaak Walton League, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, the Dane County Conservation League, and many other non-profit organizations.
Outdoor professionals and volunteers provided an engaging and enriching set of activities to help connect students to Wisconsin’s outdoor heritage. Students acquired basic skills related to hunting, fishing, trapping, taxidermy, camping, aquatic studies, and wildlife identification.
For the Rio Middle School students, some of the more popular activities were the archery and BB gun events.
For more information on OHEC and MOHEE, visit ohecyes.org. Teachers are encouraged to bring their students to next year’s event.