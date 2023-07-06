Lt. Col. Eric N. Ringelstetter, a 2001 Sauk Prairie High School alumnus was promoted to Squadron Commander of the 56th Training Squadron on June 15 at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona.

As commander, he leads more than 200 airmen, government civilians and contractors to educate and train F-16 and F-35A pilots for the United States Air Force and six partner nations. He is responsible for aircraft academic instruction, simulator training and both syllabus development and implementation in the 56th Operations Group.

Before assuming command, he served as the director of operations of the 61st Fighter Squadron, executing a $135 million Flying Hour Program with $2.3 billion in assets and 39 instructor pilots to train the world’s greatest F-35A pilots for America and partner nations.

He earned his commission through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. After completing pilot training he served four tours as an F-16 instructor pilot and flight commander through Kunsan AFB in South Korea, Spangdahlem AFB in Germany, Luke AFB in Arizona and Holloman AFB in New Mexico. He then received a master’s degree at the School of Advanced Military Studies at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, before moving to Hickman AFB in Hawaii to help develop contingency plans. He then transitioned to the F-35 before an assignment at Eielson AFB in Alaska where he was the director of operations for the 354th Range Squadron.

Ringelstetter is an instructor pilot with more than 1,100 hours in the F-16, 261 hours in the F-35 and more than 225 combat hours in support of Operations Odyssey Dawn in Libya and New Dawn in Iraq.

He is the son of Nick and Kay Ringelstetter of Prairie du Sac.