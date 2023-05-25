Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Juneau County Retired Educators’ Association will meet at noon June 6 at Timmy's Time Out Bar & Grill, 522 Gateway Ave., Mauston. The menu will be a barbecue, potato salad meal.

Jeff Kersten will speak about privacy protection and consumer protection. The scholarship recipient will be introduced and food and monetary donations will be collected for the Mauston Food Pantry.

For reservations, call Barb Nofsinger, 608-462-8908, in the Elroy area; Sonja Haske, 608-562-3082, New Lisbon; Norma Smith, 608-548-3142, Mauston/Lyndon Station; Ruth Schmidt, 608-415-1118, Wonewoc-Hillsboro. New retirees are invited. For more information, call president Deborah Schultz at 608-354-7330.

