The Juneau County Retired Educators’ Association will meet at noon Sept. 5 at The Reel Inn RV Campground & Log Lodge Resort, N9671 Highway 80, Necedah. The meal will be pulled pork and chicken, potatoes, veggies, salad and brownie.

Chelsea Wunnicke from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions College Savings Program will discuss "Investing in the Future: How Grandparents and Community Members can help Youth Achieve Higher Educations."

Members are asked to bring their volunteer sheets or the number of hours. Sheets will be available at the meeting or can be found on the WREA website. Dues will also be collected at the meeting. Newly retired state employees may attend as guests by contacting president Deborah Schultz.

For reservations, call Barb Nofsinger, 608-462-8908, in the Elroy area; Sonja Haske, 608-562-3082, New Lisbon/Hustler; Norma Smith, 608-548-3142, Mauston/Lyndon Station; Ruth Schmidt, 608-464-7498, Wonewoc-Hillsboro. For more information, call president Deborah Schultz at 608-354-7330.