COLUMBUS — The Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission began restoring Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park in 2013, by updating the kitchen with new appliances. Since then, donations and the sale of its annual historic calendar have allowed improvements to continue.

In 2017, the city of Columbus replaced the building’s roof. Other improvements are needed as funds allow.

The Rest Haven, a 1,470 square-foot brick building is rented most weekends of the summer for family occasions and the city recreation department hosts a summer day camp for children ages 4-13 for several weeks every summer.

The building’s restrooms are original to the structure and need modernization and handicap accessibility which requires updating the electrical and plumbing systems. This major remodel will be expensive and donations and fundraising are needed to make them possible.

To make a tax-deductible contribution, a check may be mailed to City Hal, Attention: CHLPC, 105 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus, WI 53925.