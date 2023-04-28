On April 25, State Rep. Mark Born tours LeRoy Meats in Fox Lake, to discuss initiatives important to the meat processing industry. Meat processors from Pernat’s and Rechek’s, Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors Board members, Ben Gehring of Gehring’s Meat Market in Hartford, Phil Schmidt of The Meat Block in Greenville, and Dr. Jeff Sindelar, professor and Extension Meat Specialist in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, were all in attendance. The group discussed two items included in the 2023-2025 Wisconsin State Budget: additional funding for meat processing infrastructure grants and the Meat Talent Development Program, which provides funds for curriculum development and tuition assistance to individuals pursuing meat processing programming at Wisconsin universities, colleges, and technical schools.