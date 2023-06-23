Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association and Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department will host the Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday, July 8, as part of Best Dam Fest. Check-in and material pickup begins at 11 a.m., boat building begins at 11:30 a.m. with the race starting after 12:30 p.m. at Tahoe Park, 95 La Crosse St., in Beaver Dam

Eight teams of three have an hour to construct boats from the materials provided consisting of corrugated cardboard and duct tape. There are three race prizes with a trophy for first place and $100, second place receives $50, and third place receives $25. Three teams will also be selected for the Regatta Awards: Titanic Award for the “Most Spectacular Sinking,” the President’s Award for the “Best Design,” and the Beaver Spirt Award for the “Determination & Soul.”