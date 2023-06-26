On Sept. 16, the International Crane Foundation, E11376 Shady Lane Road, Baraboo, will celebrate 50 years of saving cranes with a Member Appreciation Day and Anniversary Celebration.

Members can attend the Member Appreciation Day and learn more about membership, the work taking place to save cranes and their habitats, take exhibit tours or a self-guided prairie tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free for members but registration is required to attend the evening’s 50th Anniversary Celebration with co-founder George Archibald and president and CEO Rich Beilfuss at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. Tickets are $150 online.

For more information, registration and tickets, visit savingcranes.org or contact Allyson Bass at 608-356-9462 ext. 106.