Reedsburg Public Library

Zoozort is the headline act for the final week of the Summer Library Program. However, fun activities remain for babies through adults for the remaining weeks of August.

Zoozort, the library-hosted grand finale presentation for summer 2023, will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Lion’s Building at Nishan Park. Zoozort is an educational family program featuring a number of live animals including a chinchilla, a dwarf hairy armadillo, a Burmese python and more.

While regular summer programming, including Discovery Days and Lunch Bunch, has concluded, Reedsburg Public Library will host movies for teens and families for the next three weeks. On Tuesdays, Aug. 15, 22, and 29, a PG or PG-13 movie selected by Teen Time participants, will be shown at 1 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. At 2 p.m. on Thursdays, RPL will show movies for the whole family. The first, on Aug. 17, is a “sing along” based on the “Enchanted” story. Popcorn will be provided at all movies, but feel free to bring a blanket for getting comfortable.

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library will host a movie matinee for adults at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 in the library’s Community Room. The movie is based on Delia Owen’s bestselling book “Where the Crawdads Sing.” There is no registration or fee required for any library movie presentations.

Parents of 4 and 5-year-olds should note that the last session of the Preschool Players Program will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 15-17. On Aug. 15 and 16, the players learn their parts and make costumes, and on Aug. 17, the play is performed for family and friends. Sign up online at reedsburg.librarycalendar.com or contact the library to inquire about how many spots remain.

Although summer Babygarten sessions have ended, Baby & Me play times will be held from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 16 and 23. Parents and caregivers can bring their babies and toddlers to the Community Room to interact with others. The library will provide baby and toddler friendly toys.

The evening book discussion group will be talking about “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig at 6 p.m. Aug. 17, in person or via Zoom. The novel describes a library in the afterlife where you may choose different “books” and lives than the one you led. Several copies of the book are available at the library for checkout, and new book club participants are always welcome.

Aug. 19, is the last day for youth and adults to complete their summer reading challenges either on paper or on Beanstack. Grand prize drawing winners will be contacted the following week.

For questions about any library service or program, call the library at 608-768-7323 (READ) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.