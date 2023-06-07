Reedsburg Public Library

Summer is here at Reedsburg Public Library. The 2023 program, “All Together Now,” features events and programs for youth of all ages. The following is but a sampling of activities available to youth and their families. Refer to the library’s website at reedsburglibrary.org for a full schedule.

Starting with the youngest group, ages 0-24 months and their grown-ups are invited to Babygarten held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays beginning June 14. Participants will enjoy 45 minutes of books, songs, rhymes, and free play. Beginning June 16, RPL’s Lunch Bunch Storytime for families will return at noon to the library’s back lawn. Bring a picnic lunch and blanket for enjoying stories, music and a craft. This program is repeated, without the lunch, at 10 a.m. on Fridays in the library’s Community Room. The Preschool Players Theater is another fun activity for kids 4-5-years-old. Three sessions will be held this summer. The first session will be at 6 p.m. June 27, 28, and 29. Check the website for more details and to register.

Middle grade programs include Discovery Days and Reedsburg Readers. Discovery Days is designed for children entering kindergarten through grade five and will be held at 2 p.m. Thursdays beginning on June 15. This year’s activities involve science, the arts, and healthy movement. Children must be registered by 2 p.m. Wednesday each week. Reedsburg Readers I and II Book Clubs are for students going into second and third grades, and fourth and fifth grades, respectively, beginning June 13. Registration is required for this program, and a library card should be brought to each meeting so the next book to be discussed can be checked out. Each session includes book-related activities.

This summer’s Teen Time for students entering sixth grade and up will kick off with our second annual ping-pong tournament and continue weekly with events like an escape room, clay creation with artist Mary Tooley, the annual library lock-in, and more. The first session will be held at 1 p.m. June 14.

Many additional programs are also on the docket. Reedsburg Writers meets at 10 a.m. Mondays beginning June 12 and is open to all youth who are able to write independently. Students work on writing and illustrating their own stories. Family Nights are held from 6-7 p.m. one Tuesday per month for a variety of family fun. The first Family Night on June 13 will feature astronomer John Heasley in City Park. The Multi Age Play Group meets at City Park once a month. Loganville Book Bunch is an outreach program for all ages that meets weekly at 10 a.m. beginning June 15 at the Village Hall in Loganville. Expect crafts, stories, and hold request pick up. Don’t miss the worm races on Aug. 10.

Finally, a number of special performers and presenters will be appearing this summer. For a full schedule, visit reedsburglibrary.org, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.