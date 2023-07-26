Reedsburg Public Library

There are a multitude of activities left to do this summer at Reedsburg Public Library, and several are scheduled in the next couple of weeks.

Don’t miss the Dinosaur Dimensions Show hosted by the library at 6 p.m. July 31 in City Park. A 45-minute stage show features animatronic dinosaurs including a t-rex, triceratops, and velociraptor. Enjoy audience participation and amazing dinosaur facts. Families should bring blankets and chairs with them to view the show. There is no fee or registration required to attend. The program will be held in the library’s Community Room, in case of inclement weather.

The Teen Time activity for 1 p.m. Aug. 2 in the library’s Community Room offers the game, “Life-Sized Forbidden Island.” Students entering grades 6-12 should register online to reserve their space. Players are challenged to work together instead of individually to win the game. Pawns are moved around an island, which is built by arranging screen printed tiles around the room. As the game progresses, island tiles start to sink and the pace increases. Players’ strategies keep the island from sinking while treasures are collected along the way.

The week of Aug. 7-11 will be similarly action packed with the “Read with Me Dog” making a final summer appearance from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 7. The annual RPL Worm Races return at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 on the library’s back lawn for Family Night, and to the Loganville Village Hall at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 as part of the Loganville Little Library visit. Go online to reserve your space for these programs.

For children entering kindergarten through grade five, Discovery Days will host astronomer John Heasley at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at City Park for an informative “Planet Walk.” On Aug. 11, the annual After Hours Teen Lock-In will be held from 5-9 p.m. Students in grades 6-12 will enjoy pizza, games, including pool noodle freeze tag, and a movie. Registration is required for both programs.

The Summer Library Program Finale will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Lions Building at Nishan Park. ZooZort will amaze and educate with a live action animal program. Summer library program participants should note that Aug. 19 is the last day to record summer reading either on paper or on Beanstack.

For questions about any library program or service, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.