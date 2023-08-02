Reedsburg Public Library

The final weeks of Reedsburg Public Library’s Summer Library Program promise lots of fun with a publication party for Reedsburg Writers, a final visit from the Read With Me Dog, Worm Races in two locations, and a Teen After Hours Lock-In.

On Aug. 7, participants in the Reedsburg Writers program will have a publication party with refreshments to celebrate the completion of their anthology of summer stories. This summer, an average of 11 youth writers participated each week. Several copies of their collected work will be made available in the children’s area for checkout.

Then, from 2-4 p.m., Jessie, the Read With Me Dog, will make her final summer visit to the library in the Story Room. Youth can register online up to a week ahead to reserve a 10-minute reading period with Jessie.

On Aug. 8, Worm Races will be held during Family Time at 6 p.m. on the library’s back lawn, weather permitting, in Reedsburg. Then on Aug. 10, library staff will bring the worms to the Loganville Village Hall for the Loganville Little Library Visit. This is the 31st year of Summer Worm Races at RPL. Worms will start from the middle of a race track marked with concentric circles. The first to reach the outside edge wins. Worms are provided. Be sure to pick a winner.

On Aug. 11, the annual After-Hours Teen Lock-In will be held from 5-9 p.m. Students entering grades 5-12 will get to experience the library “after hours” and will enjoy a pizza supper, a 2023 American computer-animated adventure comedy film based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise, popcorn, pool noodle freeze tag in the library stacks, and more. Register online for this event.

The week of Aug. 14-19 will be the last official week of summer library programs. One last session of the popular Preschool Players will be held from Aug. 15-17. Children ages 4 and 5 will practice a play from 6-6:45 p.m. Aug. 15-16, and perform it for parents and friends at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17. This year’s play is “Grandpa and the Frogs.” Register your child online. On Aug. 18, the Grand Finale program of the year, ZooZort, will be held at the Lions Building at Nishan Park. No registration is required for this educational live animal show.

Aug. 19 is the last day for youth and adults to record their summer reading via paper or Beanstack.

For questions about any library service or program, call the library at 608-768-7323 or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.