Be sure to mark your calendars for these upcoming events at Reedsburg Public Library.

The next Friends of the Library Monday Movie Matinee will be held at 1 p.m. May 8 in the library’s Community Room. This month’s selection features Viola Davis as the “Woman King” who leads an army of women who protect the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. The story is inspired by true events. There is no registration required, and popcorn will be provided.

The Friends of the Library Spring Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 11 in the Community Room. In addition to reviewing the reports of the various committees, including those of the pie sale, book sale, and newsletter groups, participants will enjoy a musical demonstration from RPL’ s Youth Services librarian Jess McCarlson. Come to the meeting to see if you would like to join this dynamic and active group.

The Friends’ Spring Book Sale begins May 18 through May 21 during library open hours. Members of the Friends group have the opportunity to attend a special preview night on May 17 and get a first chance at the sales’ best offerings. Now may be the perfect time to sign up for a year’s individual membership for $5. The spring sale features many “vintage” items as well as United States history, sports and science fiction selections. Individual prices are not marked, with customers invited to give a monetary donation via cash, check, or credit card to the Friends of the Library.

Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, will present the program, “Historic Homes of Sauk County,” at 6 p.m. May 23 in the Community Room. Learn about architectural styles found in the area and the histories of houses you may pass by every day. Photos of many of the homes are on display in the Community Room. On May 12, the room will be open all day for an extra sneak peek at these extraordinary buildings.

Finally, Youth Services staff are gearing up for this summer’s program “All Together Now.” Registration for programming and for the reading challenge opens on June 1 and programming starts the week of June 12. RPL summer favorites return, including Lunch Bunch Storytime, Preschool Players, Babygarten, Discovery Days and Reedsburg Readers Book Clubs. Many performers and special presenters are also scheduled. RPL youth services librarians will be visiting area schools and distributing information about summer programs soon.

If you have questions about any library program or event, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.