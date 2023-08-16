Reedsburg Public Library

In the remaining weeks before school starts, there are events planned for both relaxing and preparing for the school year at Reedsburg Public Library.

For youth, the RPL Play Group will meet from 4-5 p.m. Aug. 21 at City Park, weather permitting. Kids from toddler through the middle grades can interact with each other under the supervision of their parents and library staff. On Aug. 23, Baby and Me playtime will be held from 10-11 a.m. in the library’s Community Room with age appropriate toys provided. Babies and toddlers as well as their siblings and caregivers will enjoy this time getting to interact through free-play.

“Kindergarten, Here We Come!” Storytime will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at City Park, weather permitting. This is a great opportunity for children entering kindergarten to celebrate one more library story time before their upcoming school experience. Registration is required at reedsburg.librarycalendar.com. This program will be held in the library’s Community Room in case of inclement weather.

Movies will be shown Tuesdays and Thursdays the rest of the month in the library’s Community Room. On Aug. 22, at 1 p.m., teens entering grades five and up may enjoy the film based on Louis Sachar’s book, “Holes.” On Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., families of all ages will be treated to the PG-rated animated film featuring “bad guys.” Popcorn will be provided at all of our August movies.

Adults may wish to visit the library’s Morning Book Discussion session at 10 a.m. Aug. 22. The group will be talking about JoJo Moyes bestselling book, “The Giver of Stars,” a historical novel focusing on a depression-era traveling library and its volunteer women librarians. There are plenty of copies to check out, and the book club always welcomes new participants.

The last Summer Concert in the park is Aug. 23 so it’s the last opportunity to visit the library tent. Be sure to bring your library related questions, say hello to the staff, and pick up some library “swag.”

Now may be the perfect time to sign up for a library card before the busy school year commences. Adults may get their own card and cards for their children by filling out a brief application and showing a current photo ID. If the address on the ID is outdated, an additional piece of mail proving the current address is required. Area teachers are reminded that they may fill out an application for a “teacher” card for school use for the upcoming year, or have their existing card updated.

Next week’s article will focus on the upcoming visit of “Packer author” Tony Walter at 6 p.m. Aug. 28.

For questions about any library service or event, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.