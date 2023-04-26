Reedsburg Public Library

When librarians are invited to dinner parties, it is inevitable that someone asks: what’s going to happen to libraries? Doesn’t everyone look up their information online now? Won’t all the books be eBooks someday?

The answer is that libraries are alive and well, and Reedsburg Public Library proves it. It is true that libraries have changed in the face of the pandemic and with the advancement of technology, but the community’s need for current information, recreational reading, and a place to gather for civic and educational events, remains constant, and may even be increasing.

With the advent of the Internet, traditional “reference sections” in public libraries were dramatically decreased. Who needs 11 volumes of Granger’s Index to Poetry, when poetry can easily be found online. However, many reference sources have moved from a print to an online format, and are still found under the auspices of the library. Reedsburg Public Library has access to a number of informational databases, some provided by Wisconsin’s Badgerlink project, and additional databases provided locally. These include online encyclopedias, magazine indexes, business directories and even a car repair resource. These sources, together with the print nonfiction from reputable publishers, substantiates the library’s place as a source of reliable information.

Digital eBooks and audiobooks have also not proven a threat to the public library. For every person who takes advantage of the convenience of downloading a book on a personal device, there is another who prefers to borrow the paper copy. Also, through library-provided resources such as Libby—Wisconsin’s Digital Library—and Hoopla, library users can download free copies of digital books to their devices, without paying a commercial vendor for the download. In 2022, Reedsburg Public Library users checked out 15,568 eBooks and 13,114 downloadable audiobooks.

The need for these digital resources became especially critical during the pandemic, when the checkout of physical materials did slow due to “safer at home” measures. Many libraries, including RPL made a pivot to accommodate their customers, providing online cards for informational database access and curbside pickup. These novel services remain today, with the addition of Reedsburg Public Library’s new #RPLtoGo program which brings books monthly to area residential facilities.

In the last few years, the need for community and meeting room space has dramatically increased at Reedsburg Public Library. Scheduling software, again added during the pandemic, keeps an accurate tally of the use of individual study rooms and community meeting spaces. In 2022, all meeting spaces were utilized nearly 1,600 times.

According to library director Sue Ann Kucher, “RPL’s primary challenges are in keeping up with service and technology needs, addressing the demand for programming and community space and getting the word out about the varied services and collections we offer to local residents.”

For questions about any library program or service, call the library at 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.