Don’t let the kids have all the fun this summer; check out the programs that Reedsburg Public Library offers for adults. Mark your calendars for speakers and events at the library over the next three months. In addition, sign up for this summer’s adult reading challenge “Read Together Now” either on the online Beanstack platform, or at the library’s front desk.

The theme of the adult summer program is “Read Together Now,” and envisions a season for adults to collectively set aside time to relax, to take a mental break, and to enjoy pursuing individual reading interests. Win a library tote bag just for entering the challenge. A mere five books read or listened to earns a chance to win one of six prize baskets now on display in the library’s entry. This summer’s prizes will appeal to book lovers - naturally, kitchen lovers, gardeners, crafters, movie night aficionados, and fans of Wisconsin. “We are pleased to again offer prize incentives for summer reading, and are even more excited for many people to get into the habit of reading again,” assistant library director Caitlin Opatik said.

Several presentations are planned this summer. On June 26, author, lecturer, and researcher Chad Lewis will present “Gangsters of Wisconsin” at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. In addition to books about the paranormal, Lewis has written “The Wisconsin Road Guide to Gangster Hot Spots,” and will highlight some of the most interesting. On July 10, at 6 p.m., local author Carolyn Dallman will return to RPL, this time to share her experiences working at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant. Dallman authored the article, “A Farm Girl’s Summer Job Working with Gunpowder,” which appeared in the Wisconsin Magazine of History in 2021. On July 24, a representative of the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection will give an informational program on” Common Scams and Frauds” at 5 p.m. Just in time for football season, Green Bay Packer author and enthusiast, Tony Walter, will visit the library on Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. His books, including his most recent, “The Ice Bowl: the Game that Will Never Die,” may be reserved on the LINKcat catalog.

Reedsburg Public Library will have a tent at Reedsburg City Park during the Wednesday “Concerts in the Park” beginning June 21. There will be opportunities to sign-up for library cards, win some cool library “swag,” learn about the Friends of the Library, and to just say “hi” to the friendly library staff and volunteers.

For questions about any library service or program, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.