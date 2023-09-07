The next library agenda includes the return of Senior Monday Fun Day, an evening book discussion, the second week of youth fall programming, and Library Card Sign-Up Month.

On Sept. 18, from 2-3 p.m. library assistant director Caitlin Opatik kicks off a new season of Senior Monday Fun Day with a ladybug magnet craft and games, if time allows. “We have had several people requesting that the library host the Fun Day again, and I am looking forward to planning and attending these events myself,” she said.

On Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., the evening book discussion group will talk about “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins Valdez. Amazon.com describes the book as a “searing and compassionate new novel about a Black nurse in post-segregation Alabama who blows the whistle on a terrible injustice done to her patients.” There are several copies available for checkout at the library, and participants may attend in person at the library, or via Zoom.

Youth Services programs continue their second week of fall programming with all of your favorites including Babygarten, Preschool Storytime, After School Book Club and Teen Time. This fall’s theme is “Jungle” and youth are challenged to find the parrot mascot “Jabber” in the children’s area to win a small prize each week.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and library cards may be obtained during any library open hours. Adults and kids who sign up for a library card in the month of September will receive a card and a sticker for the kids and a variety of library swag for adults. To get a card for themselves and their children, adults need to bring in a current photo ID. If the address on the ID is not current, a piece of recently received mail is needed to verify the address. A library card is free, and is the key to checking out physical library materials as well as accessing ebook and audiobook resources such as Libby and Hoopla.

Area teachers are reminded that they may apply for a “Teacher Card,” for placing holds and checking out materials for classroom use. Applications are available at the library’s desk and require basic contact information and a principal’s signature.

As the school year gets underway, teachers, students and parents may appreciate the convenience of curbside pickup of library materials. Curbside locker pickup may be scheduled online or via phone for materials already on hold. After hours pickup is also an option.

For questions about any library service or program, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.