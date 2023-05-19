In the coming week, Reedsburg Public Library staff will be busily preparing for summer library programs. Youth Services librarian, Jess McCarlson, has already visited several area schools to promote summer library activities. Due to computer maintenance, the library will also be closed from May 27-30. Memorial Day weekend also ushers in “Summer Hours” for the library. Hours will remain the same throughout the summer, except Sunday hours will be suspended through Labor Day.

Staff working on May 30-31 will take advantage of technology downtime to straighten shelves, inventory books and prepare for library summer programs. The summer reading challenge for youth and adults begins on June 1. On that date, age appropriate reading challenges will appear on the Beanstack platform for families to begin to log their summer reading. Find Beanstack on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, or go to the Beanstack app to register. Prizes for youth reading will be awarded weekly, and upon completing the program. Grand prizes this year include a giant fluffy dog and panda.

Library programs and events for youth and families begin the week of June 12. The summer kickoff will take place at 6 p.m. June 13 in City Park, with astronomer John Heasley as a guest presenter. Youth Services longtime summer favorites such as Babygarten, Lunch Bunch, Reedsburg Writers, Reedsburg Readers, Discovery Days, Teen Time and Loganville Book Bunch also begin this week. Performers and special presenters during the next three months include family musician Evan Haller, artist Mary Tooley, a “Dinosaur Dimensions” show and “Zoozort" for a summer finale. If your child has not already received a brochure at school listing summer events, pick one up at the library or consult the webpage at reedsburglibrary.org.

A Reading Challenge and programs for adults are also scheduled for the summer months. The “Read Together Now” challenge begins on June 1, and can be completed either on Beanstack or on a paper log. Each five books read earns a chance at winning themed prizes in a drawing at the end of the summer. Programs this summer include local gardener Carrie Covell’s “Planning Your Ideal Garden,” on June 7; Chad Lewis’ “Wisconsin Gangsters,” on June 26; Carolyn Dallman’s “Badger Army Ammunition Plant;” on July 10 and a presentation by Green Bay Packer enthusiast and author Tony Walter on Aug. 28. Pick up a flyer at the library for a full schedule of events, and book club selections.

Reedsburg Public Library staff are looking forward to seeing you this summer. For questions about any library service or program, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.