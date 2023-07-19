Reedsburg Public Library

Library programs abound for youth, adults, and families. Check the library calendar at reedsburglibrary.org for a complete list.

On July 24, a representative of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will give an informative talk about common scams and frauds and how you can protect yourself. The presentation will be held at 5 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. There is no registration or fee to attend this program

On July 24, Jessie the Maltese, the specially trained reading pet, will visit the library’s Story Room from 2-4 p.m. She is eager for youth to practice reading with her. Ten minutes are allowed for each child. Sign up online on the library’s calendar, or in the library on the day of the visit.

The second session of RPL’s popular Preschool Players will be held from July 25-27. The program is designed for 4-and 5-year-olds. On July 25-26, children will be assigned parts, practice their lines, and work on costumes from 6-6:45 p.m. On July 27, parents, grandparents and friends are invited to watch the play at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. This year’s production is “Grandpa and the Frogs.” Sign up online or call the library to reserve your child’s place.

On July 31, be sure to take your family to the library sponsored program, “Dinosaur Dimensions: Animatronic Dinosaur Puppets” at 6 p.m. at City Park. The program is a 45-minute informational show followed by a post-show meet and greet with one of the animatronic dinosaurs. There is no registration or fee required for this program.

Next time you visit the library, be sure to pick up a Reading Log for August. This year’s Youth Reading Challenge counts minutes, not books, so you may read whatever you wish. Magazines may be a refreshing choice for some of your summer reading. Reedsburg Public Library carries six periodical selections for children including “Ranger Rick,” “Ranger Rick Jr.,” “Sports Illustrated for Kids,” “National Geographic for Kids,” and “Zoobooks.” Young adult selections include “PC Gamer” and “J-14.” Seventy-five titles comprise our adult collection and cover topics from current events to popular culture to handicrafts and cooking. We keep back issues of magazines for two years, and they may be checked out.

If you have questions about any library service or program, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.