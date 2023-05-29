Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In the coming week, mark your calendars for master gardener Carrie Covell’s program on” Planning Your Ideal Garden,” and also start logging your summer reading on the Beanstack platform!

Local resident Carrie Covell, a master gardener since 2006, will present the program “Planning Your Ideal Garden” from 1-2:30 p.m. June 7 in the Library’s Community Room. This workshop is designed for the hobby gardener, and will review garden planning, as well as provide tips for establishing equilibrium in the garden, whether you are new to gardening, or a well-seasoned gardener. Strategies for avoiding “garden overwhelm” and keeping the joy in gardening will be explored. There is no registration or fee required to attend this program.

As of June 1, the Beanstack platform will be ready for youth and adults to begin logging their summer reading. Access the online platform at reedsburglibrary.org, or get the app for your device. If families prefer, they may track their reading on a paper calendar instead, or use the paper calendar in conjunction with Beanstack. Youth challenges will log days read, while the adult challenge logs titles of books.

For youth, there will be two reading programs offered according to age group in the “For the Love of Reading” Challenge.” The “Early Literacy” focused program is designed for babies, newborn to 24 months. Parents will record days in which they have read, sang, played and otherwise engaged with their youngsters. Youth ages 2-18, will record the days they have read, or the days when their adults have read to them.

Whether using the online Beanstack platform or the paper calendar, challenge participants this year will receive some age appropriate incentive prizes along the way, and a free book at the completion of the program. There will be two designated days for picking up prize box prizes, and the free books that readers have earned. A packet with coupons from area businesses will also be awarded to finishers. Those who log their reading on the online Beanstack program will have an opportunity to enter their names in a Grand Prize drawing at the end of the summer.

The adult reading challenge affords grownups a chance to enter their names in an end of summer drawing for six themed prize baskets. Log titles read on the Beanstack platform, or on a paper log. Every five books read earns an entry into the drawing. Receive incentive prizes for registering, and also for completing your first book.

Library programs and events begin the week of June 12. Mark your calendars for the visit of astronomer John Heasley at 6 p.m. June 13 at Reedsburg City Park.

For questions about any library service or program, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.