Just in time for the 2023 Green Bay Packer season, author Tony Walter will present an insider’s view of Packer history at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in the library’s Community Room, 370 Vine St.

Walter, a Green Bay native, was born to write about the Packers. His forebears on both sides of the family have connections with the team from its very start. His grandfather, Victor Minahan, was one of the founders of the Green Bay Press Gazette in 1915, and played a role in the newspaper’s financial and promotional support of the Packer organization. Grandfather Gustav Walter sold his company’s land to the city of Green Bay for the construction of the City Stadium, the Packers’ home field from 1925 to 1956. These early beginnings are the basis of Walter’s first book, “Baptism by Football.”

Walter’s second book, “The Packers My Dad and Me” covers the next generation of the family as well as the first four championships of the Packers - 1929-31 and 1936. Walter’s father, John, was hired by the Press Gazette while in high school and eventually became the sports editor in 1935. The book is based on John’s daily diaries in the 30s, and covers not only Packer events, but the depression and prohibition as it affected Green Bay.

In “Ice Bowl–the Game that Will Never Die,” Walter discusses his own personal and professional connection with the Packers. In 1967, as a part-time sports reporter, Walter was scheduled to cover the Dec. 31 game, but the photographer’s camera froze before play began. The event became the basis of his third book.

The author has done book signings at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field and will have copies of all three books for sale at this event. The library also owns copies of these books for checkout. There is no fee or registration required to attend the program.

Other events for the final week before school include a Teen movie at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 and a Family movie at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 in the library’s Community Room. Now is a great time for families to sign up for library cards before the school year begins.

Library fall hours begin the weekend after Labor Day. Weekday and Saturday hours remain the same, but the library will also be open from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays during the school year.

For questions about any library program or event, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.