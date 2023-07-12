This week marks the midpoint for Reedsburg Public Library’s events programming and Summer Reading Challenges. It’s still not too late to sign up for Youth or Adult Reading Challenges, and to take in a number of library programs through the rest of July and August.

There are five more weeks to accomplish summer reading goals. Simply ask at RPL’s front desk to sign up. Youth are challenged to log as many days of reading as possible. Two treasure box prizes and two free books remain to be won yet this summer in July and August. Finishers also earn an envelope of coupons from local businesses in August. Log your reading on the Beanstack app to earn “virtual” tickets for the Grand Prize Drawing at the end of the summer. Both the adult and youth reading challenges end on Aug. 18.

Go to the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org for the full lineup of next week’s programs. Highlights next week include the Multi-Age Play Group at 4 p.m. July 17 at City Park, weather permitting. The MAP group allows children of various ages to interact together with the supervision of their parents. Library staff will be supplying “freeze pops” for the event. Families may also want to attend the Family Dance Party at 6 p.m. July 18 in the library’s Community Room. The Youth Services librarian will have the scarves, egg shakers, and rhythm sticks ready

There are programs for kids on both ends of the age spectrum on July 19. Babies, ages 0 to 24 months, and their caregivers and siblings may enjoy stories, songs and fingerplays at 10 a.m. in the library’s Community Room. At 1 p.m., youth entering grades five to 12 may participate in the Dinosaur/Jungle-themed Escape Room, also in the library’s Community Room. No registration is required.

Whether or not you are a resident of Loganville, come to the Loganville Little Library event on July 20 at the Loganville Village Hall. The theme of the event is “planting kindness,” and everyone is invited to plant a marigold to take home and share with someone else.

Take advantage of the next five weeks at Reedsburg Public Library Already, there are 260 youth signed up for the paper summer reading challenge and 181 signed up on Beanstack. A total of 225 adults are reading and competing for six prize baskets. More than 650 youth and 75 adults have attended programs this summer. Don't be left behind. A lot of summer remains including the Dinosaur Dimensions Show on July 31, astronomer John Heasley on Aug 10, and the Zoozort Summer Finale on Aug. 18.

For questions about any library program or event call 608-768 (READ) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.