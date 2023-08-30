Reedsburg Public Library

There is much to announce for the upcoming week at Reedsburg Public Library including the Labor Day closing on Monday, Sept. 4, the Friends of the Library Book Sale to be held from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10, and the introduction of a new “Care Room” at the library.

The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day but will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for regular hours.

Registered Friends of the library enjoy a “Friends Preview Night” for the book sale from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. Friends members are welcome to attend this “preview” and get a first chance at this fall’s selections. An individual membership can be purchased at the door for $5 for the remainder of the year.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the book sale opens to the public at 9 a.m. and will continue during library open hours through Sunday, Sept. 10. For the most part, individual items are not marked with a price and can be purchased with a donation to the Friends group via cash, check or credit card. The fall sale includes fiction, nonfiction, large print, children’s items, and a number of paperback mysteries. A new section of the sale will be devoted to duplicate local history titles that have been donated to the library. These items will be priced.

The fundraising efforts of the library’s Friends group provides for the little extras that the regular library budget does not cover. Funds from previous book sales have been used to purchase the gliding rockers in the reading area as well as supplemental materials for our collections. If you are interested in joining the Friends group or volunteering for the sale, contact the library at 608-768-7323.

The Sauk County Health Department provided the Reedsburg Public Library with furnishings for a “Care Room” as part of its efforts to promote the health benefits of breastfeeding. Library staff have converted one of the Study Rooms to a Care Room which will be open for patrons to use during children’s programs, and which can be requested at other times. The upholstered chair, table, and adjustable lamp make for a soothing environment for quiet time for individuals and parents.

As a reminder, the Youth Services’ Fall Session begins the week of Sept. 10, when all of your library favorites will return including Babygarten, Preschool Storytime, After School Book Club, and Teen Time. Check the library’s website at reedsburglibrary.org for details and a complete September schedule.

Don’t miss next week’s article about the upcoming historical presentation on Reedsburg’s own cartoonist Clare Briggs. For questions about any library service or program, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.