Reedsburg Public Library

Informational and entertaining programs for all ages abound next week at Reedsburg Public Library.

On June 26, author and researcher Chad Lewis will present “Wisconsin’s Gangster History” at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Lewis, the author of “The Wisconsin Road Guide to Gangster Hot Spots,” will describe the activities of such notorious criminals as Baby Face Nelson, and Al Capone, as they relate to the mobsters’ northern vacationland. There is no registration or fee required to attend.

On June 27, the first rehearsal for RPL’s popular Preschool Players will be held at 6 p.m. In the Preschool Players program, children ages 4 or 5 will rehearse a short play on June 27 and 28 to perform for family and friends at 6 p.m. June 29. This year’s play is “Grandpa and the Frogs.” There may still be availability for your preschooler in next week’s session. Check at reedsburg.librarycalendar.com or call for availability. Additional sessions of the rehearsals and play will be held in July and August.

On June 28, Babygarten will be held at 10 a.m. for the usual storytime and free-play, and Teen Time will meet at 1 p.m. for board and card games. On June 29, Youth Services staff hit the road to host “Loganville Little Library” at 10 a.m. at the Loganville Village Hall. Join in for family activities. Back at the library, at 2 p.m., students entering kindergarten through fifth grade may participate in Discovery Days. Register by 2 p.m. on June 28 for this program.

On June 30, Reedsburg Public Library will host Family Musician Evan Haller of “Music at the Blissful” at 10 a.m. at City Park. According to Haller’s website, “The aim of Music at the Blissful is to create music and experiences where children and families can grow and learn and become the best versions of themselves.” Haller’s most popular pieces include “The Truck Song,” “The Burrito Song,” and “One Little Monkey.” The event will be held in the library’s Community Room in the case of inclement weather.

At noon on June 30, the library will welcome “Moovin’ Mini: Mobile Ambassador for Dairy” on the library’s back lawn. “Moovin Mini” is a Mini Cooper car masquerading as a Holstein, and is the brainchild of Melanie Burgi and Kimberly Evert. “Moovin Mini” serves as a “vehicle” for introducing youth to Wisconsin’s important agriculture industry. Program participants will enjoy a dairy storytime featuring valuable farm and nutrition information.

Finally, youth of all ages should remember to pick up their July reading logs at the library.

For questions about any library program or event, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.