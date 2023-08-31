The week of Sept. 10 ushers in an exciting fall programming schedule for youth and adults, after an eventful summer at Reedsburg Public Library. On Sept. 12, writer and cartoonist Jay Rath will present a program on famous local cartoonist, Clare Briggs, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Many may have seen the historic markers in Webb Park, and on Highway 33, or the framed prints in City Hall honoring Clare Briggs, but few know his story in detail. The cartoonist was born in Reedsburg in 1875, and would live here for the first nine years of his life before moving with his family to Illinois and later Nebraska. In Missouri, he began his career as a newspaper sketch artist. His increasing success as a cartoonist would lead him to New York City and Chicago, and he would become known as the inventor of the daily comic strip.

According to Rath, Briggs might also be credited with the invention of the broadcast sitcom. He produced live action movies at his own studio and toured the country. People filled theaters just to watch him draw onstage. Rath said that, “the secret was that he connected on a personal level. Briggs consciously mined his Sauk County childhood for material, developing a form of gentle, identifiable humor that was very very different from the broad slapstick and ethnic comedy that dominated entertainment based on the East Coast.”

In his presentation, Rath will show the popular everyday humor that made Briggs a nationally known cartoonist. A master of the art himself, Rath has worked for Disney, “Mad Magazine,” “Fantagraphics” comics and “The Onion.” For more than a decade he taught cartooning and animation through the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education. He has long made a special study of Briggs.

Rath will follow up his general Clare Briggs presentation with a series of three hands-on cartooning classes from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 3, 10, and 17 in the library’s Community Room. The fast-paced and funny classes are geared toward teens but any age may participate. No experience is necessary, but participation does require registration. The “Clare Briggs and the Art of Cartooning” series is supported in part by a grant from the Sauk County Extension Education, Arts & Culture Committee and Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding from Reedsburg State Bank.

Reedsburg Public Library’s Youth Services fall sessions also begin the week of Sept. 11. For questions about any library service or program contact the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.