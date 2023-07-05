Reedsburg Public Library

History buffs will appreciaate next week’s programming for adults at Reedsburg Public Library, which includes a presentation by Carolyn Dallman on the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, the library’s monthly memoir group, and the evening book discussion featuring a historical fiction title. In addition to Youth Services’ already full schedule, artist and presenter Mary Tooley will visit Teen Time on Wednesday.

On July 10, Carolyn Dallman, the author of “North Freedom: A Memoir,” will present the program “Badger Army Ammunition Plant: An Employee’s Perspective” at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Dallman worked at the plant from 1966 to 1974, and again from 1988 to 2014. Some of the content of her presentation comes from her article “A Farm Girl’s Summer Job: Working with Gunpowder,” which was published in the “Wisconsin Magazine of History” in summer 2021. The history of the plant, the Vietnam protests that occurred there, the explosion in 1966, and the beginning of the land’s reclamation will be covered. There is no registration or fee required to attend the program.

If you are interested in recording your own life’s journey, RPL’s Memoir Writing Group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in person or via Zoom, and new members are always welcome. The group writes their memoirs from prompts given out at the previous session. At the meeting, memoirs are shared with the group, typically resulting in a fascinating discussion of days gone by. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 11.

On July 20, RPL’s Evening Book Discussion Group will talk about “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate at 6 p.m. The novel is based on the little known story of the Tennessee Children’s Home Society and the reprehensible kidnapping of children in the 30s and 40s to supply the orphanage. There are still copies of the book available at the library for next week’s discussion, and the group is seeking more members.

Finally, library presenter and artist Mary Tooley will visit Teen Time at 1 p.m. July 12 to guide youth in making their own clay creations. The program is designed for students entering sixth through 12th grades. Registration is required for this program to ensure the availability of supplies, register by 1 p.m. July 10 at reedsburglibrary.org.

For questions about any library program or event call the library at 608-768-READ (73230) or email info@reedburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.