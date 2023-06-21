The theme of this year’s Butterfest Parade was “Celebrating Our Community Milestones,” and Reedsburg Public Library celebrated with its parade float commemorating 25 years in the “new” library, at 370 Vine St.

Past library milestones may include its beginning in 1899, when the Reedsburg Women’s Club opened the city’s first library in the second story of what is now the Gavin Brothers Building. In 1901, the library would move to a second location, and by 1912, with the generous contribution of Andrew Carnegie, the library moved to its third site at 345 Vine St.

Eighty-six years later, the growth in our community and demand for library services led to the library opening in its fourth and present location at 370 Vine St. On Jan 9, 1998, a human chain of volunteers moved the library’s collection item by item across the street from the old Carnegie building.

However, a library is more than its building, and several RPL milestones might be observed aside from expansion and moving projects. When the library had its start, most of the volumes had been donated, and Women’s Club members served as volunteer librarians. The passing of the years have witnessed an increase in materials, hours, and programming, the move to a paid professional staff, and countless updates in internal procedures and technology. In 1981, RPL became part of the South Central Library System, enabling its customers to request materials from other libraries to be sent to Reedsburg.

When the new building opened early in 1998, library visitors were pleased to find a spacious facility with empty shelves ready to be filled, several public use computers and a large community room for library programs and public use, as well as study rooms.

We may have thought then that we had reached a pinnacle, but who could have imagined in 1998 that those new library shelves would fill, that the meeting rooms would be used to their capacity, and that milestones in technology and service were yet to be reached? Who could have foreseen the need for not only public use computers, but also public Wi-Fi? Who could have known that in 2023, library customers could send print jobs from smartphones to the library’s copy center, or pick up their library materials after hours from an outside locker? Who would have predicted the invention of eBooks, or their availability through the library?

If the Women’s Club could see us now they would be amazed that 9.9 million items have been checked out since they opened their upstairs room in 1899. A total of 5.8 million items have been checked out in the past 25 years in our “new” building. Our milestone of 10 million checkouts is yet to be realized.

Come celebrate with us this year. The library will have an Outreach Tent at Concerts in the Park this summer, and will be giving out a number of anniversary treats. In the fall, an open house weekend with tours and refreshments is planned.

As a reminder the library will be closed on July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. If you have questions regarding any library service or program, call the library 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.