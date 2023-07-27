The 11th annual Real Freedom Races will take place Aug. 5 at Lions Park, 901 Harvey St., Necedah, or participate virtually to bring the mission to your local neighborhood. Registration and packet pick-up begin at 6:30 a.m. The half-marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K and 10K hitting the course at 7:45 a.m. on a fast, flat, out and back scenic and shaded paved course lined with hydration stations and a music. Runners and walkers will receive a finisher medal, swag bag of goodies, and post-race treats. Race T-shirts are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

New this year, is a free kids Freedom Dash for those 10 and younger. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shorter distance race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. The first 25 to signup get a full goodie bag and all others will get to pick a small treat.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. check the Art, Craft, & Vendor Fair of local and small businesses with awareness and educational tables, free Kidz Zone area offering yard games, face painting and live music in the pavilion.

The Necedah Lions will host a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. then Pig Pen BBQ and Melvin the Moo Ice Cream trucks begins at 11 a.m. until gone.

Proceeds go to support the work of Inner Beauty Center of Milwaukee, The Zeteo Community of Dane County, and Project Rescue as they fight to bring freedom to modern day slaves.

For more information or to donate, visit on Facebook. To register for the race, visit runsignup.com.