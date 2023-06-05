JUNEAU — Dodge County second-half real estate taxes due July 31.

There are three ways to pay Dodge County Real Estate Property Taxes:

BY MAIL: Dodge County Treasurer, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment for a receipt. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing First Class mail at least seven days prior to the due date to ensure on-time delivery. Second installment payments must have a July postmark date to be considered timely.

ONLINE: Online e-checks or debit/credit card payments are available through a third-party vendor for a fee. Visit co.dodge.wi.gov/home and click on “How Do I? / Pay… / Pay My Taxes” and scroll down to “Payments—Credit Card or Electronic Check.” Fee is about $3 for e-check and about 3% of payment amount for debit or credit card. Call the Treasurer’s Office for more information at 920-386-3783.

IN PERSON: At the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. Enter the building on Miller Street, all other entrances are locked. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.