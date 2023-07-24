Every year, one individual in each state is honored as a “Grassroots Champion” by the American Hospital Association in consultation with state hospital associations. This year, Wisconsin Hospital Association nominated Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s president and chief executive officer Bob Van Meeteren to receive the AHA Grassroots Champion Award for his service and efforts.

Van Meeteren regularly participates in WHA grassroots advocacy initiatives, including responding to Hospitals Education & Advocacy Team Action Alerts, attending WHA's Advocacy Day in Madison, and making trips to Washington, D.C. for Capitol Hills. Van Meeteren is also active in the Wisconsin Hospitals State PAC & Conduit, personally contributing to the program, explaining the importance of this type of advocacy to others and engaging with candidates through special events.

WHA president and CEO Eric Borgerding presented the award to Van Meeteren on July 18 in Reedsburg.