Cody Quam, Lodi, has been elected as a delegate and Kenny J. Wells, Rio, as an alternate delegate to the 140th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, on Nov. 6 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Quam, a member of the AAA, is one of 294 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

Wells, a member of the AAA, is one of 165 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve at the annual meeting.

For more information, visit angus.org.