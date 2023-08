Pump5, a long running rock group based out of Southern California, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Studio 301, 214 W. Wisconsin St., Portage. Admission is $10.

Pump5 is led by Steven Barnett, who initially had the genesis of the group in the 90’s. The group is rounded out by bassist Drew Cates, drummer Andre Bonter and guitarist Alex Kane.