On June 5, at the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting of the County Board, Dodge County Emergency Management director Joe Meagher introduced the newly appointed deputy director of Emergency Management, Amanda Pulvermacher.

Pulvermacher will assist with emergency managements continued work of planning, mitigation, response, and recovery from both man-made and natural occurring incidents throughout the county. First responder collaboration and support, incident command training, countywide training programs, hazardous materials team administration and public outreach will be some of the many tasks that Pulvermacher will help to support.