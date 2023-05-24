MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the village of Wonewoc is an applicant for funding through the Clean Water Fund Program to address deficiencies in its wastewater system. The project includes the relocation of the municipal wastewater treatment plant.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Clean Water Fund Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Clean Water Fund Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by June 7 to Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, community financial assistance, CF/2, 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, email kevin.olson@wisconsin.gov or call 608-234-2238.

Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.