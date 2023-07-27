The 400 block of Prospect Avenue will be closed to traffic from Monday-Friday, according to the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works. There will be access to this area from 3:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily during this closure. The detour will direct westbound traffic to Keller Blvd. through to Park Avenue., then Roosevelt Drive back to Prospect Avenue. Eastbound traffic will follow the detour from Roosevelt Avenue to Park Avenue back to Keller Blvd. and on to Prospect Avenue.