MADISON — The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association promotes student excellence at University of Wisconsin–Madison through its top 10 Outstanding Sophomores scholarship program. According to an Aug. 30 press release, these students were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship and recognized at the WALSAA Outstanding Sophomore and Leadership Awards Ceremony.

She is a member of the Association of Women in Agriculture and serves on its activities committee. She is on the UW Homecoming Committee and helps to plan events for their special campus week. She also belongs to the Undergraduate Genetics Association and Women in Science Education and Research. Propst has gained hands-on experience as a research assistant in the Ikeda Research Lab where she is already conducting an independent research project. She has also worked as a 4-H program analyst for UW-Extension and held jobs as a lifeguard at the Dodge County YMCA and volunteers at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce. A former 4-H member, she remains active on her family farm.