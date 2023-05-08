HORICON — Benjamin Talbot and Archan Sramek of Beaver Dam, will present a program on The Lakota Sweat Lodge Ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will be offered after the free program.

Both are veteran Lakota Sun Dancers, which gives them the privilege of conducting the Sweat Lodge Ceremony. Their program will include the structure of a sweat lodge, its purpose, what happens in the sweat lodge and the spiritual dimension of the sweat lodge.

They have been fundraising to help Native Americans since 2004, so all donations received will go toward nursing scholarships at the Sinte Gleska University on the Rosebud Reservation in Mission, South Dakota.

For more information, call Julie Flemming, Rock River Archaeology Society president, at 920-928-6094.