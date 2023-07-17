HORICON — Rock River Archaeology Society will present a program on “Practical Applications of Technology in Archaeology” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. The program is free and the general public may attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the lower level, which is the southside of the building.
Felipe Avila, GIS coordinator for the Wisconsin Historical Society, will discuss LIDAR, aerial photography, environmental monitoring and using GIS technology for analysis in archaeology, storm water management, crime analysis, emergency management and business.
Snacks provided after the program. For more information, call Julie Flemming at 920-928-6094.