HORICON — Rock River Archaeology Society will present a program on “Practical Applications of Technology in Archaeology” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. The program is free and the general public may attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the lower level, which is the southside of the building.