Dr. Alphonso Simpson, chair of the African American Studies program at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, on the topic of “Hand in Hand: Music and Storytelling in the African American Community.” The public is invited to attend this free event.

In 1832, people from widely diverse backgrounds lived at the portage. Among those present were African Americans, many of whom were servants or enslaved. Juliette Kinzie, the wife of the Fort Winnebago Indian Agent, hints in her memoirs at a significant presence of the art of storytelling among the African American community here. Music and storytelling have played a fundamental role in African American history.