Prevail Bank is collecting back-to-school supplies for its area school districts in August.

All branch locations, including Baraboo at 110 Linn St., are collecting backpacks, 3-ring zippered two-inch binders, 24 count No. 2 pencils, 12 count colored pencils, 24 count crayons, 10-12 count markers, four-eight Expo dry erase markers, yellow highlighters, rulers with inches and centimeters, wide-ruled single-subject spiral notebooks, pocket folders, pens - blue, red, and black, scissors, glue sticks, and calculators for students in need.

Prevail Bank will donate a total of $2,250 in monetary funds and/or gifts-in-kind to local organizations to further assist those students in need.