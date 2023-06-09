BURNETT — The Friends of the Parks group will honor the Indigenous Effigy Mounds at 10 a.m. Thursday at Nitschke Mounds Dodge County Park, W5934 Highway E, Burnett.

This learning opportunity will include a guided tour and presentation on the subject of this sacred space by Kurt Sampson, director of Dodge County Historical Society; Dr. Gary Maier, author and archeological enthusiast; and Terrill Knaack, wildlife artist, botanist, and conservationist. Ho Chunk Nation, Clorox Lowe Jr. and Kristen White Eagle will also discuss the cultural and ecological story of the mounds.

For more information and to register, visit https://rebrand.ly/Nitschke. On-site registration also will be available the day of the event. Registration fee is $25 and will be donated to Friends of Dodge County Parks, for further investment in Dodge County Parks.