The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Theresa Town Hall, N8679 Highway P, Theresa, to discuss the Highway 175 project from Hochheim Road to Hwy. DD in Dodge County. Construction is anticipated in 2026.

The meeting objective is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements including replacing the pavement between Menomonee Street and Depot Road; resurfacing Hwy. 175 between Hochheim Road at the county line to Menomonee Street; a bridge deck replacement on Hwy. 175 bridge over the Rock River, and various culvert replacement. During construction Hwy. 175 will be closed and detoured utilizing Hwy. 33, Hwy. 41, and Hwy. 28.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend. If unable or for more information, contact WisDOT project manager Craig Hardy at 608-246-5406, craig.hardy@dot.wi.gov or send written comments to his attention at 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Craig Hardy at least three working days prior to the meeting.