The celebration offers an open house with studio tours, demonstrations, snacks and treat and an official toast at 3 p.m. The celebration continues at Homecoming, 242 N. Lexington St., Spring Green. The celebration will close with silent disco-style dancing starting around 8 p.m. at the Sh*tty Barn, 506 E. Madison St., Spring Green. The studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ashley Pfannenstiel and Shannon Porter purchased the business from Peggy Ahlgren in April 2012. Now, a tight-knit trio creates Wilson Creek Pottery. Pfannenstiel, at the helm, leads the creative direction and production process, which starts with her throwing every piece that comes off the wheel and ends with her tending to every 30-plus-hour firing that creates the finished product. Porter handles all other business operations and some production, and Katie Wyer holds things together as a production assistant.