The Children’s Department has a wide variety of programs for children ages birth to grade five. Sign up for story time for the little ones, or join one of the fun and educational after-school programs.

“Healthy Kids, Happy Families!” is a new program starting this fall on the second Thursday of every month. Nurse Practitioner Diana Charlebois will be talking to children in grades K-5 about healthy snacks and meals to eat, or easy exercises and activities they can do to get moving. Stop by the Children’s Department to register or call 608-742-4959.

Pumpkin Decorating Contest for all ages began Monday. Register for the contest at the library and pick up a foam pumpkin to decorate. All completed pumpkins are due back by Oct. 2. Pumpkins will be displayed around the library for patrons to vote for their favorites in five different age categories during the month of October.

An evening of entertainment with The Candlelight Ladies from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 27. This wonderful performance will feature outstanding choral music written especially for this local women’s choir. All ages are welcome to attend. Register in advance for this fun, after-hours program at 608-742-4959 or programs@portagelibrary.us.

Plan to attend adult programs in September. Crochet Meet-Up, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the second Tuesday of the month, is for crochet enthusiasts or beginners who would like to learn. Zumba Gold, a low-impact cardio program designed for beginners and seniors, resumes from 8:15-9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 and continues weekly through the end of the year. “Cyber Security and How to Protect Yourself Online” will be discussed from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 28. Register in advance to attend these programs at 608-742-4959 or programs@portagelibrary.us.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of programs and events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a calendar at the library.

ServicesLooking for your long-lost family members or working on a genealogy project? Did you know you are able to access ancestry.com at the library without a subscription? Your search can lead you to hundreds of artifacts, documents, and archived photos that you can download and print at the library. If you are looking for local Wisconsin history, check out the resources in the Sanderson Room – with historic plat maps, family genealogies, Portage history, and Wisconsin authors. Find your past, present, and future at the library.

NewsSeptember is National Library Card Sign-Up month. Stop by to sign up for a library card or just update your existing information and your name will be entered in a prize drawing for a Portage Green Certificate for local businesses.

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information on services, sign up for a program, use a meeting room for your business or organization, or details on new materials, contact the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.