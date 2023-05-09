Need help with your Smartphone? Do you have questions about your tablet or laptop computer? Let our librarians come to the rescue. Sign up for a Technology Assistance Appointment available from 1-2 p.m. May 23 at the library. Each appointment is 15-minutes and you will work one-on-one to solve your technology problems. Sign up in advance. Bring your device with you.

Enjoy a Local Author Roundtable from 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 31. Authors Elise Gregory, Amy Laundrie and Karl Kindschi will provide insights on their craft with readings, discussion and audience Q&A. Book signing and refreshments available.

“All Together Now” is the theme for the 2023 Summer Library Program. Join the Kickoff Celebration from 6-7 p.m. June 1 at the Beasley Pavilion at Pauquette Park. Register the whole family. Enjoy a performance by “Mr. Steve.” There will be all sorts of fun including giveaways, so make plans to be there. The library offers a reading program for adults, teens and children. The more you read this summer, the more chances to win prizes. The Summer Library Program runs June 1 to July 22, join and be a part of the fun this summer.

ServicesDiscover the newest feature on the Portage Public Library website—a scrolling selection of the newest fiction and nonfiction titles added to the library shelves, available for you to check out. Discover the rotating book covers. Find your next new read at portagelibrary.us to see what’s new today.

NewsThe community Summer Lunch Program runs June 13 to Aug. 31 where lunch is served from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday in the Bidwell Room of the library. Lunches must be eaten on-site and is free and open to any youth age 18 and younger. For more information, contact Extension Columbia County at 608-742-9680.

The library will be closed May 29 for Memorial Day.

The library will be without internet service from May 27-May 30. The South Central Library System is moving; this will affect all libraries that are part of SCLS. We will be able to check out materials and provide some copy services. You must have your library card present to check out materials. Computers, Wi-Fi, catalog searching, placing holds, faxing, and scanning to email are some of the services that will not be available at the library during this time. For more information and updates, visit portagelibrary.us.

