ProgramsThe Summer Library Program has begun for children, teens and adults. The more you read in June and July, the more chances you have to win prizes.

Enjoy fun family programs scheduled in June. Sprinkle kindness around the community by making a Quilted Heart from 10-11:30 a.m. June 15. Grab the whole gang for the Family Puzzle Challenge at 4:45 p.m. June 19 and then a family sing-along with musician Duke Otherwise at 10 a.m. June 21.

Teen Tuesdays, from 1-2 p.m. through July 18, offers fun activities for everyone in grades 6-12. Make friendship bracelets, mini-paintings and enjoy a Pringles taste test.

Adult programs in June are all about fitness, food and fun. Zumba Gold, a low-impact exercise program designed for beginners and seniors, starts on June 15 and is available from 8:15-9 a.m. Thursday mornings through Aug. 24. Learn how Calories are not Created Equal in a nutrition program available on June 21.

A monthly calendar of programs and events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy at the library.

ServicesStaying home this summer and need a place to beat the heat? The library is a designated cooling center. Be sure to bring your kids for a free summer lunch and then stay to enjoy all our library has to offer.

We would like to encourage our patrons who are at the library enjoying the Summer Library Program to send a postcard to their alderperson or to a council member, and let them know the value that they place on their library. We have the postcards, stamps and addresses available at our main desk. This is an opportunity for patrons to send a positive message to their representatives in the county and the city on the importance of libraries and library services. All of our Columbia County libraries are participating in this initiative.

NewsCheck out Wisconsin State Parks this summer with free one-day park passes available at the Portage Public Library. Book it to the library to get one of the state park passes while supplies last.

The community Summer Lunch Program has started and is available through Aug. 31. Lunch is served from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday in the Bidwell Room at the library. Lunches must be eaten on-site and are free and open to any youth aged 18 and younger. For questions, contact Extension Columbia County at 608-742-9680.

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.