ProgramsTeens and adults are invited to make Quilted Hearts on July 18 as part of a Community Random Act of Kindness Project. The teen program is from 1-2 p.m. and the adults will follow from 5-6:30 p.m. No registration and no sewing experience is required. Participants will make hearts and spread kindness in the community.

Columbia County Master Gardener Becky Guzman will present “Food Preservation Inspiration” from 10-11:30 a.m. July 22. She will share new techniques, equipment and ideas so you can preserve this summer’s harvest and enjoy it all year long. Register in advance at programs@portagelibrary.us or call 608-742-4959.

The Summer Library Program is in the final weeks. More than 600 readers have participated this year. We are so proud of our community and want to extend a big thank you for supporting this program. Join the SLP Closing Party featuring the Magic of Isaiah from 6-7 p.m. July 20. All reading cards need to be turned in by July 22. All prize winners will be notified by the following July 24. Good luck everyone.

A monthly calendar of programs and events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

ServicesDid you know the library offers more than 100 different types of magazines, covering a huge array of interests, and includes popular titles like “Consumer Reports” and “Good Housekeeping.” The library also has subscriptions to numerous newspapers including the “Wall Street Journal.” Stop by today, relax and enjoy one of your favorites in the comfortable chairs of our Reading Room.

Help Columbia County libraries with a new initiative this summer. We are encouraging patrons to send a positive message on the importance of libraries and library services to their alderperson or to a council member to let them know the value that they place on their library. We have postcards, stamps and addresses available at all county libraries including Portage.

NewsMark your calendars for Aug. 1 and start the day at the library for our 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Childrens Department with treats and festivities from 10-11 a.m. Then stop at the National Night Out event at 6 p.m. at Collipp-Worden Park with free giveaways and goodies at our booth as part of this fun community event for all ages.

Friends of the Portage Public Library are looking for donations to contribute to the success of their ongoing Pop-Up Book Sale. Residents and visitors to the community are finding used books, puzzles, DVDs and audiobooks for all ages at affordable prices. The variety is fabulous. Popular new titles sell the best. Proceeds from the book sales support library programming.

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.