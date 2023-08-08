ProgramsMark your calendars for Aug. 14 to start registering kids for great fall programs. Sign up for early-ages programming: Toddler Tuesday, ages 18 months-2; Preschool Story Time, ages 3–5; and Music Together, ages birth–5. Register for our school age programs: Healthy Kids, grades K–5; This & That Thursdays, grades 3–5; and Storybook Art, grades K–2.

Families can sign up for Book Bingo from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 9. Registration also begins for our monthly Homeschool Families program on Sept. 26.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up month. Stop by between Sept. 1-30 to sign up for a library card or just update your existing information and we will place your name in our prize drawing. You can win a Portage Green Certificate for local businesses.

ServicesA new vending machine offering drinks and snacks, with cash or credit card payment options, is now available in the lobby. For the last two months, the entire lobby has been getting a face-lift. The Friends’ Pop-up Book Sale has moved inside the main library’s double doors. The lobby now has space for small round tables—great for talking on your phone, working on your computer, drinking a coffee and now, getting a soda or snack from the vending machine. A vending machine is our newest effort to bring more requested services to our patrons and our community. Coffee is also available at the front desk.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance has donated a Trail Explorers Backpack filled with everything you need to explore Wisconsin’s flora and fauna on the trail. If you plan to take a hike along the Portage section of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, stop by the library to check out the backpack full of maps, guides, binoculars, and a first aid kit.

Remember that you can get a free one-day pass for a Wisconsin State Park of your choice at the library. While you are here, check out our books and magazines on Wisconsin nature, travel, and history.

NewsFriends of the Portage Public Library will host a brat sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Festival Foods in Portage. Stop by and show your support, all proceeds benefit the library.

The Portage Public Library will be closed on Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

The Summer Lunch Program is available through Sept. 1. Lunch is served from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday in the Bidwell Room at the library. Lunches must be eaten on-site and are free and open to any kids, 18 years of age or younger. For questions, contact Extension Columbia County at 608-742-9680.

