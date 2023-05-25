Portage VFW, Portage American Legion and Portage Elks will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Monday at Blue Star Park, 100 W. Slifer St., Portage.
With a welcome, the national anthem performed by Portage High School Band, an opening prayer with Chaplain Chris Schutz, an explanation of Memorial Day, followed by a moment of silence, an introduction of Gold Star families, reading of names, presentation of wreaths, “Proud To Be An American,” performed by PHS Band, benediction, 21-gun salute and Honor Guard.
Following the ceremony, the VFW will host an open house and free community meal for the public. Donations are appreciated.