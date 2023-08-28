The Portage FFA chapter was recognized by the National FFA Organization in its 2023 National Chapter Award Program as a 2-Star Chapter, according to an Aug. 28 press release.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.